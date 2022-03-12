Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Dollar Tree, Amazon, Meta, Didi And More

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This weekend's Barron's cover story explains that Vladimir Putin probably won’t be able to win his war in Ukraine, but the world will pay a high and rising price.

Other featured articles discuss the clues offered by Apple's latest product event, and an activist investment firm becomes more involved in Dollar Tree.

Also, why it's a good time to buy big-name tech stocks and the growing concerns about the fate of a Chinese ride-hailing giant.

[Click Here] Best Stocks to Buy Right Now.

"Putin’s War Will Change the World. Here’s How," by Matt Peterson, explains that Vladimir Putin probably won’t be able to win his war in Ukraine. The Ukrainians aren’t likely to win it, either, and the rest of the world will pay a high and rising price.

In "Apple's Latest Event Had A Few Surprises. Here Are 6 Key Things to Know," Eric J. Savitz writes that Apple Inc's AAPL latest product event—dubbed “Peek Performance”—didn’t really surprise anyone, but the virtual launch offered important clues about Apple’s business.

"Dollar Tree Investors Are Rooting for Upside With a New Board," by Carleton English, explores why Dollar Tree Inc DLTR stock has gotten a bounce, following the announcement of increased involvement from activist investment firm Mantle Ridge.

"Amazon and Other Internet Stocks Are Cheaper. It's Time to Buy, Says Analyst," by Sabrina Escoba, reports that even though Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Meta Platforms Inc FB, and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL are trading lower this year, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on the stocks with a Buy rating, saying investors have a “prime opportunity” to purchase the shares.

In "DiDi Stock Plunges on Report It Halted a Planned Hong Kong Listing," Joe Woelfel writes that U.S.-listed shares of DiDi Global Inc DIDI, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, fell sharply Friday on a report that the company suspended preparations for its planned stock listing in Hong Kong.

See Also: Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Uber, Velo3D, Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, Rivian And More

Also in this week's Barron's:

Here's Why It's Time to Focus on the Inflation Economists Ignore

What the U.S. Can Do to Combat Rising Energy Prices

Why This Could Be the Golden Age of Active Management

Tobacco Maker British American Tobacco Is the Latest Company to Exit Russia

Helping Women Achieve Financial Independence Amid Market Volatility

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.