Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canada Goose, Rio Tinto And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) still sells at a too high multiple.

"We’re going to go elsewhere," he commented.

When asked about Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM), Cramer said, "No, we don’t need to do that." He likes HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) as it's "going to own the 3D industry and make money."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

When asked about Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND), he said, "I’m just going to call it a poor man’s Lowe’s." He prefers Lowe’s over it as Lowe’s reported a great quarter.

Cramer said he likes Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO). "Remember, there’s a bull market in minerals, and I embrace it," he added.

When asked about Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), Cramer said, "Automotive lubricants work for me."