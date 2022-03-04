QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-330.18
38818.48
-0.84%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canada Goose, Rio Tinto And More

byCraig Jones
March 4, 2022 7:55 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) still sells at a too high multiple.

"We’re going to go elsewhere," he commented.

When asked about Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM), Cramer said, "No, we don’t need to do that." He likes HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) as it's "going to own the 3D industry and make money."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

When asked about Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND), he said, "I’m just going to call it a poor man’s Lowe’s." He prefers Lowe’s over it as Lowe’s reported a great quarter.

Cramer said he likes Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO). "Remember, there’s a bull market in minerals, and I embrace it," he added.

When asked about Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), Cramer said, "Automotive lubricants work for me."

