Thinking About Buying Stock In MercardoLibre, Diamondback Energy Or Hims & Hers Health?

byHenry Khederian
February 22, 2022 3:46 pm
Thinking About Buying Stock In MercardoLibre, Diamondback Energy Or Hims & Hers Health?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI), Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) and Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS):

The latest price target for MercadoLibre was by Jefferies on Jan. 7. The analyst firm set a price target of $1,250, a possible 33.37% upside. Fourteeen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for MercardoLibre’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday after market close.

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, connecting a network of more than 132 million active buyers and 1 million active sellers across its 18-country footprint.

The latest price target for Diamondback Energy was reported by Morgan Stanley on Jan. 25. The analyst firm set a price target of $155, a possible 18% upside. Forty-one analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Diamondback Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin.

The latest price target for Hims & Hers Health was reported by Citigroup on Dec. 20. The analyst firm set a price target of $9, representing a possible 104.78% upside. Seven analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Hims & Hers Health’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

Hims & Hers Health is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more.

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Small Cap Trading Ideas

