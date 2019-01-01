Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health
The latest price target for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting HIMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.51% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Hims & Hers Health maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hims & Hers Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hims & Hers Health was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $6.00. The current price Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) is trading at is $4.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
