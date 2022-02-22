Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Virgin Galactic Or Teladoc Health?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) and Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC):

The latest price target for Alibaba was by Mizuho on Jan. 31. The analyst firm set a price target for $180, representing possible 51.25% upside. Thirty-six additional analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for Alibaba’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday before market open.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. The company operates China's online marketplaces.

The latest price target for Virgin Galactic was by Canaccord Genuity on Jan. 14. The analyst firm set a price target for $36, representing a possible 329.08% upside. Seventeen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Virgin Galactic’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday afternoon.

Virgin Galactic is a based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers. The firm also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles.

​​The latest price target for Teladoc Health was by Goldman Sachs on Feb. 11. The analyst firm set a price target for $121, representing a possible 86.11% upside. Thirty-nine analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Teladoc Health’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday afternoon.

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The company also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals.