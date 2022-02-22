QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-62.70
39156.47
-0.16%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Virgin Galactic Or Teladoc Health?

byHenry Khederian
February 22, 2022 1:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Virgin Galactic Or Teladoc Health?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) and Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC):

The latest price target for Alibaba was by Mizuho on Jan. 31. The analyst firm set a price target for $180, representing possible 51.25% upside. Thirty-six additional analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Traders and investors will be watching for Alibaba’s fourth-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday before market open.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. The company operates China's online marketplaces.

The latest price target for Virgin Galactic was by Canaccord Genuity on Jan. 14. The analyst firm set a price target for $36, representing a possible 329.08% upside. Seventeen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Virgin Galactic’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday afternoon.

Virgin Galactic is a based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers. The firm also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles.

​​The latest price target for Teladoc Health was by Goldman Sachs on Feb. 11. The analyst firm set a price target for $121, representing a possible 86.11% upside. Thirty-nine analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Teladoc Health’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday afternoon.

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The company also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Can Alibaba Stock Climb Out Of This Bearish Channel?

Can Alibaba Stock Climb Out Of This Bearish Channel?

Alibaba Group Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported third-quarter earnings. read more
Here's How Big Of A Recovery Investors Expect From Alibaba's Stock By Friday

Here's How Big Of A Recovery Investors Expect From Alibaba's Stock By Friday

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have shed almost 9% since Thursday last week, amid wide speculations of the company facing further regulatory pressures, with Beijing preparing for another round of crackdowns. read more
What Will It Take For Alibaba To Turn Up From Its Downtrend?

What Will It Take For Alibaba To Turn Up From Its Downtrend?

Alibaba Group Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower Monday amid media reports speculating that Softbank may sell part of its stake in the company. The stock continues to decline, trading within in a descending channel pattern. Alibaba was down 5.74% at $115.21 at last check. read more
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Peloton, Robinhood, Alibaba, PayPal, Roblox And More

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Peloton, Robinhood, Alibaba, PayPal, Roblox And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. read more