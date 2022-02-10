Boeing Stock Climbs Higher, Holds Above Key Level: What's Next?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Boeing Co. BA shares were trading higher Thursday and bouncing back after being able to hold above a key support level.
The stock could be ready to start an upward trend if it can continue to form higher lows and hold above the support level. The stock was trending on social media sites throughout the day.
Boeing was up 1.34% at $218.75 at the close.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
See Also: Boeing Buys 2M Gallons Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel For Commercial Operations
Boeing Daily Chart Analysis
- Shares are bouncing back after holding above the $205 level in what traders call a descending triangle pattern. The stock has been climbing for the last couple of weeks, and if it can form higher lows it may continue to push higher on the bullish trend.
- The stock is trading above the 50-day moving average (green) but below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock looks to be consolidating. The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support while the 200-day moving average may act as an area of resistance.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been climbing for the last few days and now sits at 61. This shows that the stock is now seeing more buying pressure than selling pressure. If the RSI can hold above the middle line, the stock may continue on its bullish trend.
What’s Next For Boeing?
Boeing is starting to see some bullish movement once again after crossing above the $205 level. This area may continue to hold as support, and traders will want to see this hold if they want to see the stock keep pushing higher on the bullish trend.
Bulls are looking to see the stock hold the level as well as cross above the 200-day moving average as it forms higher lows. Bearish traders want to see the stock be unable to cross above the 200-day moving average and fall back below the 50-day moving average. Bears are then looking for the price to drop below the $205 level and hold it as an area of resistance.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.