Boeing Buys 2M Gallons Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel For Commercial Operations
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) entered a supply agreement for two million gallons (7.5 million liters) of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with EPIC Fuels. Deal terms not disclosed.
- The agreement will help power Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes operations in Washington state and South Carolina through 2022.
- Through this agreement, Boeing plans to reduce its carbon footprint and have SAF available for customer deliveries and its own operations.
- The purchase agreement with EPIC Fuels includes a SAF product made from inedible agricultural waste, blending 30% neat SAF with 70% conventional jet fuel.
- The purchase will enable broader use of SAF for Boeing commercial production, test, ferry, Dreamlifter, and customer flights at facilities in Everett, Renton, and Seattle in Washington state and North Charleston, South Carolina.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.45% at $211.50 on the last check Monday.
