QQQ
-3.47
348.04
-1.01%
BTC/USD
-1126.11
35683.23
-3.06%
DIA
+ 0.12
341.34
+ 0.04%
SPY
-2.00
435.38
-0.46%
TLT
+ 2.58
137.92
+ 1.84%
GLD
-2.14
171.93
-1.26%

Apple, Microsoft And Nvidia Shares Are All At Support: Will These Levels Hold Firm?

byZaheer Anwari
January 27, 2022 3:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Apple, Microsoft And Nvidia Shares Are All At Support: Will These Levels Hold Firm?

In my last Benzinga post which you can read here, I analyzed the S&P 500 in relation to the daily 200 simple moving average (SMA) and how I use it to give me a bias to price action. 

  • If the price confirms a bull trend above the daily 200sma, I have a bullish bias and look for long opportunities. 
  • If the price confirms a bear trend below the daily 200sma, I have a bearish bias and look to short the market. The last time I shorted the market was in 2008. Since then, I have built my portfolio around the strongest performing bullish stocks. 

Since my previous post, the S&P 500 has broken through the daily 200sma, but it has yet to CONFIRM a bear trend. The price is now trading inside an area of consolidation, with a pivot level from May 2021 holding strong as support and the daily 200ma as resistance. 

This is an area of uncertainty, as the price could go either way. 

The daily 200sma could hold firm as resistance, forcing the price to break out to the downside and move toward the 4,000 round number. 

We could also see the support level from May continue to hold firm, giving price the springboard to push back to the all-time high. As the overall trend since 2009 has been bullish, I favor a move back to the ATH. 

This is not a certainty, just probabilities based on the logic that the trend is your friend until the bend at the end. This 12% decline in January, although significant, is not a bend until confirmed as one. 

Below is the daily timeframe of the S&P 500. 

sp500_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading_0.png

Apple

Below is the daily timeframe of Apple. January has seen a 15% decline, taking the price to a pivot support level from September 2021. There has been a 5% increase since the low, keeping price above support.

aapl_apple_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading_0.png

Microsoft

Below is the daily timeframe of MSFT. A 20% decline since November 2021 has seen the price fall to the daily 200sma. 17% of this decline has been this month. The price has bounced 9% from the low, taking the price above the daily 200sma.

msft_microsoft_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading_0.png

Nvidia

Below is the daily timeframe of NVDA. This stock has been the hardest hit of the three, with a drop of 40% since the high of November 2021. 32% of that drop has occurred this month. A 7% bounce from the low has taken price just above the daily 200sma. 

nvda_nvidia_zaheer_anwari_sublime_trading_0.png

What can we conclude from this?

If the S&P 500 can remain above the support level of May 2021 and work its way through the daily 200sma, then expect the support levels on the above stocks to hold firm. 

If the S&P 500 forms a bearish flag formation below the daily 200sma, giving the price momentum to break through the May support level, then expect stocks to break through support. 

In a bull trend, support levels are more robust than resistance levels, but the question remains, is this a top or simply an ugly pullback before a bull trend continuation?

We can only apply patience and let the price dictate. 

For more on our technical analysis and trend-following techniques, check out our website at sublimetrading.io

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Education Short Ideas Futures Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft

Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft

All eyes are on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Wednesday after the stock staged an impressive reversal following the company's fourth-quarter financial results last night. read more
Neuberger Analyst Expects Strong Q4 Results For Apple, Amazon, Google: Why He Would Buy The Stocks 'Right Now'

Neuberger Analyst Expects Strong Q4 Results For Apple, Amazon, Google: Why He Would Buy The Stocks 'Right Now'

High-growth tech stocks have come under pressure in recent months as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, reducing bond buying and trimming the nearly $9 trillion in assets it's holding.  read more
Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster

Tesla's Gross Margin In Focus With Q4 Earnings As Investors Look For Apple-Like Growth Story: Munster

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) crushing fourth-quarter delivery turns the focus on how well the company managed costs amid supply headwinds and whether the electric vehicle maker is on track to deliver 40% long-term gross margins when it reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday, accordi read more
US Indices Are At Support: Will Price Bounce Or Break Through?

US Indices Are At Support: Will Price Bounce Or Break Through?

I have mentioned in my previous posts that being in tune with the seasonal movement of the market is essential as an investor. This has two main benefits: read more