I have been investing in the financial markets since 2007 and mentoring since 2012. I use a combination of proven old school trend following techniques combined with cutting edge tech to efficiently and effortlessly compound my returns. I believe g...
The US Dollar's Remarkable 7% Surge From July Lows And The Momentum Propelling It Towards A $114 Target
The US dollar has achieved an 11-month high, with a notable 2.80% rise this year and a 7.20% increase since July 2023. As the dollar continues its ascent, gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, is experiencing a decline. The US dollar, hailed as a global benchmark, has surpassed expectations by reaching an impressive 11-month high.
Gold's Downward Dance - Unraveling The Commodities 1.3% Dip In Value This October
Gold is currently on a downward trend, primarily driven by a strengthening US dollar. Since August 2020, gold prices have been oscillating between $1,614 and $2,081. Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset, has been experiencing a downward trend lately. The main cause is a strong US dollar and the potential for higher US interest rates.
Microsoft Challenges Google's Market Dominance In Landmark Trial - A Resilient 2% Stock Surge Kicks Off The Week
Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, testified in the federal antitrust trial against Google, addressing the challenges competitors face due to Google's dominance in the online search market. Microsoft has showcased its dedication to creating a competitive search landscape by investing approximately $100 billion in Bing over the past two decades.
Walmart Surging 12% And Not Stopping - Strategic Triumphs Positioning Its Stock On The Launchpad Towards $200
Since November 2015, Walmart has seen a 183% increase in value from its lowest point. Walmart has demonstrated resilience and strength, registering a 12%, outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 11%.
Mastercard At $400 - Assessing The Potential For A Resurgence To Propel The Financial Titan To Unprecedented Heights
Mastercard has collaborated with Mercedes-Benz to launch a revolutionary in-car payments solution, allowing customers to make fuel payments directly from their cars. Despite this groundbreaking innovation, Mastercard’s stock has experienced a 6% decline.
Will Amazon Bounce Back From Its 2% Gap Down And The Impact Of Unethical Review Practices
Approximately 10% of Amazon shoppers in Great Britain may have been offered bribes for positive product reviews. Amazon’s stock experienced a significant decline, gapping down over 2%.
McDonald's Stock Tumbles 4% - A Detailed Examination Of The Break From Major Support Post $300 Decline
McDonald's has announced a strategic decision to increase franchisee royalty charges from 4% to 5%. Franchisees operate 95% of McDonald’s 40,000 global locations. McDonald’s stock is undergoing challenges, witnessing a 4% decline this month.
Nvidia Could Drop To $400 - Teetering On The Edge Amidst Unprecedented Highs And Looming Lows
Nvidia reached a record high of $502 on August 24th, then suffered a 15% decline from the peak. If the stock breaches the $403 level, it could potentially fall to $400. Despite the fluctuations, Nvidia maintains a robust year-to-date gain of 184%.
Buffett's Bold Move: Berkshire Hathaway's Strategic HP Divestment Amidst 20% Annual Surge And Market Resilience
Berkshire Hathaway has significantly reduced its stake in HP, executing a sale of $130 million worth of stock. The company’s stock reached record highs this month, showcasing an impressive 20% annual gain.
Tesla Shares Dip By 8% - A Deep Dive Into Labor Controversies and Market Resilience Amid UAW Strikes
The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Ford, GM, and Stellantis is a pivotal moment in the auto industry. Tesla, contrasting with the big three automakers, has faced legal controversies due to its non-unionized status.
Golden Expectations - Analyzing the Rise And Fall In Gold Price Following Crucial Federal Reserve Meeting
The Federal Reserve has paused further interest rate increases to prioritize economic stability The announcement from the Federal Reserve induced volatility in the gold market, with gold prices experiencing a downturn. Despite the market’s prevailing uncertainty, gold has demonstrated resilience, securing a 5% increase for the year.
Unpacking Apple's 2% Stock Surge Following The iOS 17 Release - Features, Impact, And Investor Confidence
Apple's latest update for the iPhone and iPad boasts new features, with Live Voicemail being a standout, allowing users to view a real-time transcript as they receive a voice message. The announcement of the iPhone 15 and the new iOS has piqued the interest of investors, leading to a 2% surge in Apple's stock within a week.
Nvidia's Rollercoaster Ride - Analyzing The Odds Of Reaching The $500 Mark After Monday's Volatile Session
Nvidia experienced a significant drop in stock price at the start of the week, declining by 2.60%. Despite recent market volatility, Nvidia's year-to-date stock performance boasts an impressive 197% increase.
Amidst Record Stock Prices, Walmart Slashes Starting Pay - Analyzing The Disparity Between Shareholder Gains And Employee Wages
Walmart has recently decided to reduce the starting pay for new employees. Despite the pay cut, Walmart's stock price has been on a remarkable rise, reaching new record highs. Since its bullish trend beginning in November 2015, Walmart's stock has surged by 190%.
Amazon's Remarkable Surge - A 4% Leap This Week With Momentum Charging Towards The $150 Milestone
Amazon's stock has surged by 69% this year, making reaching the $150 milestone seem easily achievable. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), the dominant force in e-commerce, has experienced remarkable growth throughout the year.
Meta's Stock Price Soars Past $300 - As The Tech Giant Sets New Ambitions, Investors Eye Unprecedented Record Highs
Meta's stock journey from November 2022 to July 2023 saw a significant surge of 269%. Meta's ambitious AI endeavors, including the development of a chatbot to rival OpenAI's GPT-4, have contributed to its stock resurgence and investor optimism.
Uber's Momentum Unstoppable - Shares Experience A Notable 3% Gap Upward, Fueling Optimism As The Ride-Hailing Giant Races Toward The Coveted $50 Mark
Since its debut in May 2019, Uber's stock has been highly unpredictable, with prices ranging between $13 and $64, creating uncertainty for investors. Despite its volatility, the stock's price is currently 18% above its IPO price of $42.
Tesla Receives A Notable Upgrade From Morgan Stanley, Catapulting The Stock By An Impressive 10% In Just A Single Day
Tesla's venture into the world of supercomputing with their Dojo supercomputer has led Morgan Stanley analysts to predict a massive $600 billion increase in the company's market value. Following this news, Tesla's stock experienced a significant boost, opening with a 6% increase and closing the day with a 10% gain.
How Netflix Defied Odds To Rebound By 10%, Fueling An Astonishing 47% Surge For The Year - A Deep Dive Into The Streaming Giant's Strategic Triumphs
Between November 2021 to May 2022, Netflix's stock price saw dramatic fluctuations, plummeting 75% to a low of $162. After showing resilience by maintaining above $162 for two months, the share price significantly rebounded, surpassing $200 in late July 2022 and reaching over $400 by June 2023.
Warren Buffett Defying Gravity Once More - An In-Depth Analysis Of Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Surge To Record Highs And What It Means For Investors
The company's stock price recently achieved a new all-time high of $366, shortly after its previous record of $364, indicating its consistent growth trajectory. Historical patterns, such as the 55% surge between February 2021 and March 2022, suggest that the current consolidation might precede another significant bull trend.

