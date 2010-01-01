Warren Buffett Defying Gravity Once More - An In-Depth Analysis Of Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Surge To Record Highs And What It Means For Investors

The company's stock price recently achieved a new all-time high of $366, shortly after its previous record of $364, indicating its consistent growth trajectory. Historical patterns, such as the 55% surge between February 2021 and March 2022, suggest that the current consolidation might precede another significant bull trend.