ElectroCore's Vagus Nerve Stimulator Wins Breakthrough Device Tag For Stress Disorder

byVandana Singh
January 12, 2022 10:55 am
The FDA has granted Breakthrough Designation to ElectroCore Inc's (NASDAQ:ECOR) gammaCore nVNS device for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

  • The device showed a reduction of symptoms of PTSD by 31% when compared to sham.
  • Related: ElectroCore's Non-invasive Nerve Stimulator Effective Against Migraine.
  • GammaCore (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache by utilizing a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve passes through the skin. 
  • Price Action: ECOR shares are up 20.4% at $0.65 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

