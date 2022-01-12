ElectroCore's Vagus Nerve Stimulator Wins Breakthrough Device Tag For Stress Disorder
The FDA has granted Breakthrough Designation to ElectroCore Inc's (NASDAQ:ECOR) gammaCore nVNS device for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- The device showed a reduction of symptoms of PTSD by 31% when compared to sham.
- Related: ElectroCore's Non-invasive Nerve Stimulator Effective Against Migraine.
- GammaCore (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache by utilizing a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve passes through the skin.
- Price Action: ECOR shares are up 20.4% at $0.65 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
