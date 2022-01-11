ElectroCore's Non-invasive Nerve Stimulator Effective Against Migraine
ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper entitled "Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) for the prevention of migraine" in Cephalalgia, the official journal of the International Headache Society.
- The paper reports the results of a randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial of gammaCore.
- Originally designed to randomize 400 patients, the study was closed early due to COVID-19 after enrolling 231 subjects.
- gammaCore is a non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache by utilizing a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin.
- The study results showed a decrease in the number of monthly headache days of 4.6 vs. -3.0 for sham (p=0.05).
- 44.87% of subjects in the gammaCore group had more than a 50% reduction in migraine days per month compared with 26.81% for the sham group (p=0.05).
- Quality of life improved by -4.9 points vs. -2.3 for sham (p<0.05).
- In the subpopulation of patients diagnosed with migraine with aura, the number of headache days decreased by 5.5 days in the nVNS group compared with 2.7 in the sham group (p=0<0.05), a therapeutic gain of >100% compared to sham.
- Price Action: ECOR shares closed 4.21% higher at $0.56 during after-hours trading on Monday.
