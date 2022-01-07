Why Jim Cramer Likes Vertiv And Scotts Miracle-Gro

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT): "I like the fact that Dave Cote is still the chairman. You’ve got a winner there."

Cramer said he is not able to understand how Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) got down this low. He added, "Count me a buyer, not a seller. I mean, it’s losing money, but not losing money hand over fist."

When asked about Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Cramer said, "This is an example again of a stock that doesn’t fit what I said would work in 2022 when I did my Investing Club call, which is that a company that I really like that’s losing a lot of money, that has really data storage retrieval business, Alteryx, its stock can’t work here."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes 3D, but Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) isn’t making any money. He added that the stock can’t move higher in this environment if it is not making any money.

Cramer likes Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), adding that it's going to be a "great stock for the spring." He believes gardening is going to be back again, and Scotts Miracle-Gro performs well during the season. He recommended buying the stock.

With Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) just "losing money hand over fist," it's not expected to work, Cramer said.

Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a "great company." However, the stock is currently trading at 100 times earnings. He added that Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is really doing well and its performance suggests that its stock multiple will expand.

When asked about Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX), Cramer said lithium stocks aren’t working right now, and he wants to do more research on the stock.