2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was named a top pick for 2022 by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday.

Having underperformed the market all year, Disney's stock is a great buy at current levels, according to MAI Capital Management's Chris Grisanti.

"Disney is going to win in two different ways," Grisanti said Tuesday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

Disney is a reopening stock that is yet to fully reopen, he said, adding that the last 10% of park capacity is by far the most profitable.

"Once you totally fill them up, which I think will happen by the end of this year, that's amazingly profitable," Grisante noted. He expects the parks to be a catalyst for the stock in 2022 and beyond.

Grisanti also expects Disney to benefit from its Disney+ streaming service, which is having a mediocre year because of tough comparisons, he said.

"Content will win out at the end, and I think Disney is second to none in content," Grisante emphasized. "I think it's a real win and a real opportunity."

See Also: Disney Optimistic About Renewing Distribution Agreement With YouTube

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $142.04 over a 52-week period. It's down about 17.5% year-to-date.

The stock was down 0.74% at $149.28 Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.