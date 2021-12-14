QQQ
-3.62
395.88
-0.92%
BTC/USD
+ 1129.08
47831.83
+ 2.42%
DIA
-0.45
357.49
-0.12%
SPY
-2.66
469.23
-0.57%
TLT
-0.32
151.38
-0.21%
GLD
-1.51
168.51
-0.9%

2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

byAdam Eckert
December 14, 2021 3:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
2 Reasons Disney's Stock Will Prevail In 2022

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was named a top pick for 2022 by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday.

Having underperformed the market all year, Disney's stock is a great buy at current levels, according to MAI Capital Management's Chris Grisanti.

"Disney is going to win in two different ways," Grisanti said Tuesday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

Disney is a reopening stock that is yet to fully reopen, he said, adding that the last 10% of park capacity is by far the most profitable.

"Once you totally fill them up, which I think will happen by the end of this year, that's amazingly profitable," Grisante noted. He expects the parks to be a catalyst for the stock in 2022 and beyond.

Grisanti also expects Disney to benefit from its Disney+ streaming service, which is having a mediocre year because of tough comparisons, he said.

"Content will win out at the end, and I think Disney is second to none in content," Grisante emphasized. "I think it's a real win and a real opportunity."

See Also: Disney Optimistic About Renewing Distribution Agreement With YouTube

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $142.04 over a 52-week period. It's down about 17.5% year-to-date.

The stock was down 0.74% at $149.28 Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Shares Today

Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Shares Today

Jim Cramer announced plans to add to his Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) position Thursday afternoon during CNBC's "Investing Club Live Event." read more
Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

Here's How (And Why) Jon Najarian Is Playing Disney Stock

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" after JP Morgan named the stock a top pick for 2022. read more
Why Jon Najarian Bought Netflix Shares Friday

Why Jon Najarian Bought Netflix Shares Friday

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are trading lower Friday on continued volatility amid increasing omicron variant concerns. read more
Katie Stockton Sees A Buy Signal For Disney

Katie Stockton Sees A Buy Signal For Disney

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies said Thursday’s plunge in Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares looks like a "shakeout" and she sees this as a chance to buy the stock at a discount. read more