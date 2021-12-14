 Skip to main content

Disney Optimistic About Renewing Distribution Agreement With YouTube
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:59am   Comments
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) believes that it can renew its distribution agreement with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's YouTube to keep ABC, ESPN, and several other networks on YouTube TV, Deadline reports. The current deal will expire on December 17. 
  • "We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue to provide their YouTube TV customers with our live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family, and general entertainment programming," Disney said.
  • YouTube admitted negotiating with Disney to continue distributing their content on YouTube TV. 
  • YouTube said. "Disney is an important partner for us, and we're in active conversations with them and working hard to keep their content on YouTube TV. Our ask to Disney, as with all our partners, is to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider - by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay across Disney's channels for as long as we carry them."
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.18% at $146.65 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

