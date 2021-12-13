QQQ
Jim Cramer Likes Jabil Over Flex

byCraig Jones
December 13, 2021 8:47 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) may be the "best of a lot, but you know what, the lot’s not good." He recommended sticking with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Cramer said he remembers Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) as a dividend play, although he added that they have "recreated that company. I can’t opine on it."

The "Mad Money" host said he is not a Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) fan. "I like best of breed even when it comes to solar, and that’s Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)," he indicated.

When asked about Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), he said the situation is good. "Here’s one you’ve got no pain at all. I think you’ve got horse’s sense," he commented.

Cramer said even though he likes Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX), he still prefers Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) over it.

