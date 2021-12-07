QQQ
+ 11.66
374.54
+ 3.02%
BTC/USD
+ 547.14
50989.06
+ 1.08%
DIA
+ 4.95
347.87
+ 1.4%
SPY
+ 9.48
449.31
+ 2.07%
TLT
-0.60
152.83
-0.4%
GLD
+ 0.44
165.78
+ 0.26%

Cramer Gives His Opinion On GlaxoSmithKline, Asana And More

byCraig Jones
December 7, 2021 12:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cramer Gives His Opinion On GlaxoSmithKline, Asana And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been crushed, but selling the stock right now is a mistake.

With GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) having a 5% yield, Cramer believes it's "okay to own" the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is too expensive versus salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). He recommended owning Salesforce and not Asana.

Cramer said he likes Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS).

"They’re very expensive stocks. We’re closer to a bottom than we were a week ago," he added.

When asked about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), Cramer said "actually nothing is really wrong." However, the stock got some price target cuts and also made a couple of mistakes.

Cramer recommended not selling Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the $30s.

"I think you can sell it in the $40s for a trade," he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. read more
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Apple, Nio, PayPal, Verizon And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Apple, Nio, PayPal, Verizon And More

    read more
Why Are Asana Shares Trading Higher Today?

Why Are Asana Shares Trading Higher Today?