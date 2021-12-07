Cramer Gives His Opinion On GlaxoSmithKline, Asana And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been crushed, but selling the stock right now is a mistake.

With GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) having a 5% yield, Cramer believes it's "okay to own" the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is too expensive versus salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). He recommended owning Salesforce and not Asana.

Cramer said he likes Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS).

"They’re very expensive stocks. We’re closer to a bottom than we were a week ago," he added.

When asked about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), Cramer said "actually nothing is really wrong." However, the stock got some price target cuts and also made a couple of mistakes.

Cramer recommended not selling Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the $30s.

"I think you can sell it in the $40s for a trade," he added.