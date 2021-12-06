QQQ
-6.78
396.69
-1.74%
BTC/USD
-1452.98
47943.35
-2.94%
DIA
-0.37
346.98
-0.11%
SPY
-4.16
461.56
-0.91%
TLT
+ 1.82
150.71
+ 1.19%
GLD
+ 1.39
163.85
+ 0.84%

Cathie Wood Sells More Shares In Tesla And Buys The Crash In DocuSign On Friday; Here Are Other Key Trades

byRachit Vats
December 6, 2021 2:21 am
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), booking profit in a stock that represents the largest weight for the investment management firm.

Ark Invest sold 119,256 shares — estimated to be worth $121 million — in the Elon Musk-led company.

Tesla stock closed 6.42% lower at $1,014.97 a share on Friday but it is still up 39% year-to-date. 

Shares of the company traded sharply lower on Friday after CEO Musk sold another $1 billion worth of Tesla shares. In general, software stocks were under pressure on Friday’s trading after a round of earnings news. 

Ark Invest has been booking profit in Tesla since September — selling over $3 billion worth of shares — after years of piling up shares in the electric vehicle company at far lower levels. 

Tesla continues to be the money managing firm's biggest bet across ETFs — a stock it predicts would hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $87.5M In Tesla And Initiates Position In This Chinese EV Stock

Ark Invest sold Tesla shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) on Friday. It also owns stakes in Tesla via via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). 

The three ETFs held 2.24 million shares — estimated to be worth $2.27 billion — in the electric vehicle company’s stock ahead of Friday’s trade.

Wood's firm also bought 746,964 shares in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) via three of its ETFs. The company's shares crashed by 42% on Friday to close at $135.09 as investors expressed concerns over decelerating revenue growth and a weak guidance. Ark expressed confidence in Docusign, saying "transition from paper to digital agreements is enduring" and Docusign's growth can be expected "to re-accelerate in the long-term as management refocuses go-to-market efforts."

Here are a few other key trades for Ark on Friday:

  • Bought 223,111 shares — estimated to be worth $41 million — in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). Shares of the company fell 4.08% lower at $183.92 a share on Friday.
  • Sold 114,499 shares — estimated to be worth $35.13 million — in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), formerly known as Facebook Inc. Stock closed 1.14% lower at $306.84 a share on Friday.
  • Sold 2,209 shares — estimated to be worth $7.45 million — in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stock closed 1.38% lower at $3,389.79 a share.

