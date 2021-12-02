 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Sells Another $1.01B Worth Of Tesla Stock To Pay His Tax Bill
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 11:42pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Sells Another $1.01B Worth Of Tesla Stock To Pay His Tax Bill

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: CEO) Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares worth nearly $1.01 billion in order to fulfill his tax obligations, as per filings made with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission Thursday.

What Happened: The Tesla CEO also exercised options to purchase 2.1 million shares of the automaker at $6.24, as per one of the filings.

In late November, Musk had sold $1 billion worth of Tesla shares.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: Since early November, Musk has sold 10.1 million shares for $10.9 billion and exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares.

Musk polled his Twitter audience last month asking them if he should sell 10% of his stock. It was reported earlier that the plan to sell shares was set in motion months before the poll.

Musk does not receive a salary but is instead compensated through a stock options plan. He faces a $15 billion tax bill. The entrepreneur indicated earlier this year that he only sells shares when there’s no choice.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares fell nearly 1% to $1,084.60 in the regular session and dropped another nearly 1% to $1,073.99 in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Elon Musk Believes Web 3.0 'Sounds Like BS'

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corp. via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Biden? 'Age Limit For Running For Political Office Should Be Just Below 70'
Why Did A Canadian Healthcare Company Add $1.5M Shiba Inu To Its Balance Sheet?
Bull Market In A Bear Stock: Our Top Name From August, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Spiked 27% On Wednesday. What To Do Now.
Elon Musk Believes Web 3.0 'Sounds Like BS'
Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Insider Trades Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com