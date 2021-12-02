Jim Cramer Weighs In On Carnival, Canadian Pacific Railway And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is a "mystery" to him. With the company doing quite well, he considers it a very good company.

When asked about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Cramer said he likes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) as it has the best balance sheet: “Maybe we can go down to Carnival later," he said.

The "Mad Money" host said Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is a "rail that’s come down so far." He recommends buying the stock in case the economy rebounds again.

Cramer said the SEC is investigating Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), according to Dow Jones. "Until I see more about that, I’m going to hold off pronouncing anything about Cassava," he added.

He said that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is a pure speculative stock and nothing beyond that.

Cramer said Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ:DCRC) is a speculative stock.

"It’s a SPAC, none of them seem to be working right now, but it’s a great stock in principle, how about that," he added.