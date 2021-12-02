QQQ
+ 0.00
387.12
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-665.29
56518.78
-1.16%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.46
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.04
450.46
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
152.34
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
166.11
+ 0.03%

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Carnival, Canadian Pacific Railway And More

byCraig Jones
December 2, 2021 7:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Carnival, Canadian Pacific Railway And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is a "mystery" to him. With the company doing quite well, he considers it a very good company.

When asked about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Cramer said he likes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) as it has the best balance sheet: “Maybe we can go down to Carnival later," he said.

The "Mad Money" host said Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is a "rail that’s come down so far." He recommends buying the stock in case the economy rebounds again.

Cramer said the SEC is investigating Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), according to Dow Jones. "Until I see more about that, I’m going to hold off pronouncing anything about Cassava," he added.

He said that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is a pure speculative stock and nothing beyond that.

Cramer said Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (NASDAQ:DCRC) is a speculative stock.

"It’s a SPAC, none of them seem to be working right now, but it’s a great stock in principle, how about that," he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

2 Travel Stocks To Watch That Reached New Highs In 2020 (And No, They Aren't Airline Or Cruise Stocks)

2 Travel Stocks To Watch That Reached New Highs In 2020 (And No, They Aren't Airline Or Cruise Stocks)

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
Why Blink, Carnival And Plug Power Stocks Are Holding Strong Through General Market Turbulence

Why Blink, Carnival And Plug Power Stocks Are Holding Strong Through General Market Turbulence

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK), Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have developed inside bar pat read more
AMD, Carnival, Tilray Stocks Provide Plays For Both Bulls And Bears: Here's How

AMD, Carnival, Tilray Stocks Provide Plays For Both Bulls And Bears: Here's How

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Tilray, Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) have all settled into desce read more
Carnival Stock Needs To See A Bounce At Support

Carnival Stock Needs To See A Bounce At Support

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower Friday alongside other stocks in the cruise ship sector. Shares are likely trading as such because COVID-19 delta variant concerns have been rising throughout the U.S. Carnival was down 4.25% at $23 at last check Friday. read more