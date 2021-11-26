QQQ
-6.60
405.36
-1.66%
BTC/USD
-4745.02
54215.34
-8.05%
DIA
-9.69
367.72
-2.71%
SPY
-10.04
479.48
-2.14%
TLT
+ 3.05
143.77
+ 2.08%
GLD
+ 0.92
166.20
+ 0.55%

Qiagen Says Its COVID-19 PCR Tests Can Detect The New South African Variant

byVandana Singh
November 26, 2021 11:01 am
Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) announced that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests remain accurate and effective in detecting COVID-19 infections in light of the emergence of a new variant detected in South Africa.

  • Qiagen has assessed its COVID-19 PCR tests against the genetic mutations of the variant, dubbed B.1.1.529. 
  • The assessment was made against data available in the GISAID and GenBank public databases.
  • It applies to all of Qiagen's PCR tests for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus involving:
  • Artus SARS-CoV-2 Prep&Amp UM Kit, a test that integrates sample preparation and detection in a single kit, enabling a throughput of over 670 tests per PCR cycler in an eight-hour shift
  • QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system, which includes QIAstat-Dx Respiratory 4 Plex Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 to identify in about an hour whether patients have common seasonal respiratory infections or SARS-CoV-2.
  • NeuMoDx 96 and 288 integrated PCR testing systems used in laboratory testing.
  • Furthermore, the new variant is reliably detected by QIAcuity digital PCR and QIAprep&amp Viral RNA kit.
  • Price Action: QGEN shares are up 4.53% at $57.03 during the market session on the last check Friday.

