Qiagen Says Its COVID-19 PCR Tests Can Detect The New South African Variant
Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) announced that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests remain accurate and effective in detecting COVID-19 infections in light of the emergence of a new variant detected in South Africa.
- Qiagen has assessed its COVID-19 PCR tests against the genetic mutations of the variant, dubbed B.1.1.529.
- The assessment was made against data available in the GISAID and GenBank public databases.
- It applies to all of Qiagen's PCR tests for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus involving:
- Artus SARS-CoV-2 Prep&Amp UM Kit, a test that integrates sample preparation and detection in a single kit, enabling a throughput of over 670 tests per PCR cycler in an eight-hour shift
- QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system, which includes QIAstat-Dx Respiratory 4 Plex Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 to identify in about an hour whether patients have common seasonal respiratory infections or SARS-CoV-2.
- NeuMoDx 96 and 288 integrated PCR testing systems used in laboratory testing.
- Furthermore, the new variant is reliably detected by QIAcuity digital PCR and QIAprep& Viral RNA kit.
- Price Action: QGEN shares are up 4.53% at $57.03 during the market session on the last check Friday.
