Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Verizon, Pfizer And More

byCraig Jones
November 24, 2021 7:24 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is "doing fine." Although the company is not likely to create huge wealth, but it will result in a nice income stream.

Cramer said Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is doing well, and also expected to do better.

It is a terrific company that deserves all of the good things happening to it," he added.

The Mad Money host said he is still wondering how low Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has gotten despite of having a great product. He recommended holding onto the stock.

Cramer said Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is a self-driving company and he prefers NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) over it in this category.

Cramer said he is not buying mezzanine loan companies, when asked about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) as he is not aware "what’s really inside them."

Logitech International SA’s (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock is down to $80, which is "way too low" despite of having several great things in the pipeline. He is not recommending selling the stock.

When asked about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), Cramer said, "I would take a little bit off the table, and then you can let the rest run."

