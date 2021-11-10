Gina Sanchez Likes This Stock In Electric Vehicle Space

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Chantico Global’s Gina Sanchez said she likes Volkswagen AG (NYSE:VLKAF) in the electric vehicle space.

She noted that the German carmaker is "cheaply priced" and has aggressive targets regarding electric vehicle sales. Volkswagen also owns Porsche and Audi, which are also making continued headway into the EV area. Audi, in June, said it won't introduce cars based on petrol and diesel engines from 2026.

There was a lot of news in the electric vehicle space on Tuesday as EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) reported an expansion to the fast-charging infrastructure buildout collaboration with General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) said Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) selected its lidar solutions to be part of the sensor suite in the Nvidia "DRIVE" Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) proposed to offer 135 million shares of its Class A common stock in an initial public offering, with the price estimated in the range of $72-$74 apiece.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) jumped above $20 per share for the first time in two decades.

Price Action: Volkswagen shares rose 0.1% to close at $331.00 on Tuesday, while EVgo’s stock jumped 10.2% in the previous session. Shares of Luminar climbed 15%, while Ford’s shares closed at $20.12.