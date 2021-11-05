QQQ
This Video Communications App Passed Netflix, Coinbase And Twitter In Apple's App Store

byAdam Eckert
November 5, 2021 3:09 pm
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) is the 15th most downloaded application in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store as of Friday.

Zoom Video was ranked 65th on the list at the end of October, before seeing download volume surge during the first week of November, according to data from SimilarWeb.

Zoom Video shares were trading around $272 at the end of October. The stock trended higher at the beginning of November, trading as high as $290 before falling significantly on Friday.

Zoom Video may be trading lower Friday in reaction to positive data from Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate, which has weighed on the remote work outlook.

Related Link: Why Zoom Shares Are Falling

However, the Apple app store trends are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, the Zoom Video app has moved up in the app store rankings more than any other app in the top 40 so far this month. 

During the first five days of November, the Zoom Video app passed some of the most popular apps in the Apple app store including Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

ZM Price Action: Zoom Video has traded as high as $505.88 and as low as $250.11 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 7.39% at $261.32 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Zoom Video.

