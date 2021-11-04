QQQ
+ 4.15
384.90
+ 1.07%
BTC/USD
-502.60
62393.88
-0.8%
DIA
+ 1.00
359.57
+ 0.28%
SPY
+ 2.83
459.07
+ 0.61%
TLT
-1.52
148.61
-1.03%
GLD
-1.41
168.57
-0.84%

Cathie Wood Rushes To Lower Exposure In Zillow — Also Trims Tesla Stake And Buys These Stocks On Wednesday

byRachit Vats
November 3, 2021 10:14 pm
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest on Wednesday significantly lowered its exposure in Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) as the stock sank after the company reported a third-quarter loss and said it would be winding down its home buying business.

The popular money managing firm sold 3.9 million shares — estimated to be worth $256.9 million — in the online real estate marketplace company.

Zillow shares closed 23% lower at $65.86 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down about 51.7% so far this year. 

The company said it plans to wind down its home buying unit, Offers. Zillow said it would also cut 25% of its workforce.

Just weeks after Zillow announced it would be pausing its iBuying of U.S. houses — Bloomberg reported this week that Zillow has actually sold 7,000 homes from its inventory.

See Also: Zillow Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 7 Analysts React To iBuying Shutdown

Ark Invest deployed three of its active ETFs to sell the shares in Zillow. These are the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

The three ETFs held 10.59 million shares — estimated to be worth $924 million — in Zillow, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.  Ark Invest had piled up shares in Zillow ahead of the company’s third quarter results on Wednesday.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Here are a few other key Ark Invest trades from Wednesday:

  • Bought 226,377 shares — estimated to be worth $64.7 million — in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) on Tuesday. Shares of the company closed 1.92% higher at $285.66 a share.
  • Sold 17,787 shares — estimated to be worth $21.59 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Including the latest sale Ark Invest has sold about $1.44 billion worth of shares in Tesla since the start of September. Shares closed 3.57% higher at $1,213.86 a share.
  • Bought 722,344 shares — estimated to be worth $26.75 million — in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) on the day shares closed 5.86% higher at $37.04 a share.
  • Bought 193,482 shares — estimated to be worth $9 million — in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). The stock closed 1.6% lower at $46.84 a share.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

