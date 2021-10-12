fbpx

QQQ
-1.46
359.85
-0.41%
BTC/USD
-1002.71
56468.64
-1.74%
DIA
+ 0.02
344.96
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.49
435.18
-0.11%
TLT
+ 1.20
140.33
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 0.84
163.08
+ 0.51%

What's Next For The SPY: Run Up Into Tech Earnings Or Will Government Policy Continue To Hamper Markets?

byMelanie Schaffer
October 12, 2021 10:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Next For The SPY: Run Up Into Tech Earnings Or Will Government Policy Continue To Hamper Markets?

Big tech earnings will kick off when Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) prints its third-quarter 2021 results on Oct. 19. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) is garnering strength for a run-up into the earnings season or for a run as the biggest companies within the ETF report over the coming weeks.

The general markets were weakened over the month of September and the beginning of October as wary investors grappled with concerns over key employment numbers, potential talk of tapering and a standstill in the Senate over government funding and the debt ceiling limit.

So far, the Federal Reserve has held off on changing its monetary policy amid poor jobs numbers and on Thursday the Senate passed a short-term bill to extend the debt ceiling through to Dec. 3. Risk remains, however, and over the weekend Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a "catastrophe," which could result in a recession or financial crisis could be in the cards if a longer-term deal can’t be reached.

See Also: 15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session

The SPY Chart: On Sept. 8, the SPY broke down from an ascending trendline that had been guiding it upwards since March 5. Since the date, every time the SPY broke below the trendline it bounced from a second lower ascending trendline, but on Sept. 17 the SPY lost support of the lower trendline as well.

The break of the trendlines set the SPY into a solid downtrend, making consistent lower highs and lower lows. On Oct. 7, the SPY gapped up and the open and looked as though it may buck the downtrend but put in a lower high at $441.80. Since then, the SPY has fallen lower but has yet to put in a lower low under the $426 level.

The SPY is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The 200-day simple moving average is trending below the SPY, however, which indicates overall sentiment remains bullish.

  • For bullish traders "the trend is your friend" (until it’s not) and patience may be needed. Bullish traders will want to watch for either the SPY to buck the downtrend by making a higher high, a double bottom to occur at the most recent low or for the SPY to tighten into a triangle.
  • Bearish traders can continue to follow the downtrend and watch for reversal candlesticks to indicate the likelihood of the lower highs and lower lows printing.

spy_oct._12.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Futures Technicals Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

Traders are starting to bet there's upside for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in the short-term after the stock fell more than 10% over the last month. read more
Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix

Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix

Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian bought calls in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) after seeing other traders pile into the names, he said on CNBC's "Fast read more
Stifel Analyst Provides Insight On Bullish Netflix Outlook

Stifel Analyst Provides Insight On Bullish Netflix Outlook

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares traded higher last week following an upgrade and price target increase from Stifel. read more
This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

Iridium Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRDM) sharp subscriber growth over the past four years has caught the popular money manager Cathie Wood’s attention and despite the satellite communications provider’s recent annual loss, the stock has fetched handsome returns over the years. read more