15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares rose 17.6% to $48.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 blood test has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA as an aid in diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer's Disease.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) rose 16.8% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 13.7% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. The stock might have gained amid some positive news related to its COVID-19 vaccine partner, India-based Bharat Biotech. The stock is also seeing high interest from retail investors and is the eighth-most discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, as per data from Quiver Quantitative. The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to soon approve Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for emergency use, according to a report by India Today.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 11.7% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 58% on Monday.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) rose 11.6% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive preliminary economic assessment and update of inferred mineral resource at South-West Arkansas Lithium project.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 11.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted the publication of analyses comparing real world data to IMbark Phase 2 in 'Annals of Hematology.'
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE: WWR) rose 10.7% to $3.86 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed results from feasibility study for its Coosa Graphite Project production facility.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 7.1% to $0.8938 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) rose 6.9% to $42.99 in pre-market trading.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) rose 6.4% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences, last month, reported a $15 million convertible note financing.
Losers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 6.1% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 5.5% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Monday. NanoVibronix announced results from a randomized, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the NanoVibronix PainShield.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares fell 5.4% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 4% to $12.11 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Monday.
- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 3.7% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.
