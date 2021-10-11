GameStop Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week — AMD, Palantir And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) was the most-discussed stock Sunday night on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a popular Reddit investor forum known for short squeezes.

What Happened: The gaming retailer was followed by the teledentistry firm SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) and Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) in terms of mentions on WSB, as per Quiver Quantitative data.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), which received 157 mentions, was the most discussed name on the Reddit forum at press time.

GameStop, SmileDirectClub and Clover Health received 56, 50, and 38 mentions, respectively.

Other notable trending names on the forum included chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR).

Why It Matters: The release of Nintendo Co., Ltd’s (OTC:NTDOY) Switch featuring an OLED display was one of the factors that got GameStop trending on Twitter on Friday.

The video game retailer also saw long queues at its properties as it gears up to release new titles like “Call of Duty: Vanguard” from Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) and a slew of others.

On Friday, SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya said on Twitter that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services upgraded the rating of Clover Health from 3 to 3.5 stars.

Palihapitiya said the upgrade “shows CLOVs ability to execute and validates their wide-open network approach to access a larger TAM [Total Available Market] compared with narrow-network plans offered by competitors.”

Meanwhile, SmileDirectClub is one of the most shorted stocks with 32.84% of its float shorted at press time, as per Highshortinterest.com, a database of stocks with short interest over 20%.

On Friday, a WSB user, Hydradted_af_, posted SmileDirectClub’s chart and said it was “trending beautifully.”

“I would look to buy more between 6.40 – 6.60. Tomorrow I see us testing $7.31, if we break that then we will test the recent high of $8.24. If we bust through that then we are going to see double digits with no end in sight!”

Photo: Courtesy of EPIC via Wikimedia