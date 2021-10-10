fbpx

QQQ
-1.81
364.78
-0.5%
BTC/USD
-184.91
54764.81
-0.34%
DIA
-0.10
347.73
-0.03%
SPY
-0.83
439.49
-0.19%
TLT
-1.00
143.88
-0.7%
GLD
+ 0.11
164.05
+ 0.07%

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Shed Facebook Stake And Counts Tesla, Apple And These Stocks Among Top Holdings

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 9, 2021 11:10 pm
The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:QRFT) has retained its holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), while reducing or divesting its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

What Happened: The exchange-traded fund, which is driven by artificial intelligence, has removed social media giant Facebook from its top 10 holdings even as the social media giant continues to be in SDPR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (NYSE:SPY) top 10 holdings.

The ETF’s latest portfolio after rebalancing at the end of September showed it now has electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) among the top 10 holdings in its portfolio with a 1.4% weightage.

The ETF continues to have Microsoft as its largest investment with a 3.2% weighting, followed by Apple with a weighting of 2.8% and Alphabet with 2.0% weighting.

The other two stocks that make up the top five holdings in the QRFT portfolio are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

See Also: What Are The Chances Mark Zuckerberg Isn't Facebook CEO In 2 Years?

Why It Matters: QRFT, a product of South Korea-based fintech group Qraft, seeks to invest in U.S. large-cap stocks by finding alpha factors to potentially outperform the S&P 500 index.

QRFT has delivered year-to-date returns of 10.3%, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust that has returned 17.1% so far this year.

Tesla has ended up among the top 10 QRFT holdings amid the rebalancing. It isn't immediately clear if the ETF acquired a new stake in the electric vehicle maker or this was a result of the shuffling in other stocks.

Last week, Tesla reported strong third-quarter deliveries that beat the expectations of most analysts even amid the chip shortages and demand slowdown in China.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a company shareholder meeting on Thursday that the EV maker would move its headquarters to Austin, Texas from Palo Alto, California.

Price Action: QRFT shares closed almost 1% higher in Thursday’s trading at $42.55.

Read Next: Tesla Releases Software Update 2021.36, Bringing Free Improvements To Owners

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Tech Trading Ideas ETFs

