Why Are Momentive Shares Trading Higher Friday Premarket?
- SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV) is weighing options, including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reports.
- Momentive, formerly known as Svmk Inc, became Momentive in June with a new ticker symbol to focus more on enterprise customers.
- Momentive’s board includes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg, whose late husband David Goldberg was CEO of Momentive. Tennis star Serena Williams is also on the board.
- Momentive is also under activist investor pressure to sell itself, as per another Bloomberg report.
- Activist investor Legion Partners Asset Management sought a strategic review to address its underperformance, including a potential sale of Momentive to close its valuation gap.
- Momentive has been exploring options independently from the activist pressure.
- Price Action: MNTV shares traded higher by 11% at $23.99 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
