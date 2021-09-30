Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest shed some more shares from its gigantic stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday.
The popular investment management firm sold 16,127 shares — estimated to be worth $12.6 million — in the Elon Musk-led company.
Tesla shares closed 0.48% higher at $781.31 a share on Wednesday. The company's stock has jumped 6.19% so far this month and the year-to-date gains are about 7.06%.
See Also: Elon Musk Says ProPublica Published 'A Bunch Of Misleading Stuff,' Explains Why His Taxes Are Low
Including the latest sale, the New York-based money managing firm has sold about $607 million worth of shares so far in September in the Palo Alto, California-based company.
The New York-based investment firm sold shares in Tesla via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) on Wednesday. Wood’s firm also owns Tesla shares via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK).
Ark Invest held a total of 3.59 million shares — worth $2.81 billion — in Tesla via the three ETFs, as of Wednesday’s trades.
Wood, a Tesla bull, has predicted Tesla will hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.
Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:
- Sold 1,387 Class C shares — estimated to be worth $3.73 million — in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Shares of the company closed 1.22% lower at $2,690.42 on Wednesday.
- Snapped 342,900 shares — estimated to be worth $16.57 million —in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) on the day shares of the company closed 3.22% lower at $48.32.
- Bought 25,566 shares — estimated to be worth $7.74 million — in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). Shares of the company closed 2.46% lower at $302.92.
- Sold 181,263 shares— estimated to be worth $13 million — in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP). Shares of the company closed 3.57% lower at $71.76.
- Sold 967,790 shares — estimated to be worth $9.65 million — in Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ). Shares of the company closed 5.94% lower at $9.97 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.