Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest shed some more shares from its gigantic stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday.

The popular investment management firm sold 16,127 shares — estimated to be worth $12.6 million — in the Elon Musk-led company.

Tesla shares closed 0.48% higher at $781.31 a share on Wednesday. The company's stock has jumped 6.19% so far this month and the year-to-date gains are about 7.06%.

Including the latest sale, the New York-based money managing firm has sold about $607 million worth of shares so far in September in the Palo Alto, California-based company.

The New York-based investment firm sold shares in Tesla via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) on Wednesday. Wood’s firm also owns Tesla shares via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK).

Ark Invest held a total of 3.59 million shares — worth $2.81 billion — in Tesla via the three ETFs, as of Wednesday’s trades.

Wood, a Tesla bull, has predicted Tesla will hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday: