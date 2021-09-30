Lucid Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; Tesla, Palantir, Camber Energy Are Other Top Trends

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), TMC the metals company (NASDAQ:TMC), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEI) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 559 mentions as at press time, while electric vehicle maker Lucid was a distant second with 169 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla and deep-sea mining startup TMC the metals company are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 112 and 101 mentions, respectively.

Apart from data analytics company Palantir Technologies and oil and natural gas company Camber Energy, the other stocks trending on the forum include oral care company SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC), exchange-traded fund Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), fruits and vegetables producer Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

See Also: Tesla Deliveries Are On ‘Massive Trajectory’ In September, Analyst Says

Why It Matters: Lucid Group is seeing high interest on the forum after the company announced it has commenced production of its electric vehicles at its Arizona factory and deliveries of the Lucid Air luxury electric sedans will begin in late October.

Tesla continues to be among the most-discussed stocks on the forum as the electric vehicle maker is scheduled to report its third-quarter delivery numbers this week.

Share of Camber Energy, which is seen as a potential short-squeeze candidate by investors on the forum, touched a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company has 23.5% of its float held short, according to the latest data from Yahoo! Finance.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed almost 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $434.45 and further rose almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $435.65.

Lucid Group shares closed almost 7.1% higher in the regular trading session at $26.28 but declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $26.23.

Tesla’s shares closed almost 0.5% higher in the regular trading session at $781.31 but declined 0.1% in the after-hours session to $780.47.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Sells Another $265M In Tesla On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Photo: Courtesy of The Focal Project via Flickr