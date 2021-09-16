Why Are Neovasc Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?
- The FDA approved the Investigational Device Exemption for Neovasc Inc's (NASDAQ:NVCN) COSIRA-II IDE Clinical Trial regarding the Neovasc Reducer.
- The Company remains on track to enroll the first patient in the U.S. trial by the end of 2021.
- COSIRA-II is a randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer for patients suffering from refractory angina.
- The trial's primary endpoint is a change in exercise tolerance testing time between baseline and six-month follow-up.
- The will enroll approximately 380 patients.
- Price Action: NVCN shares are up 2.85% at $0.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
