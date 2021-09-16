fbpx

QQQ
-0.26
378.31
-0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 1486.95
47512.19
+ 3.23%
DIA
-0.62
349.44
-0.18%
SPY
-0.79
448.67
-0.18%
TLT
-0.51
151.09
-0.34%
GLD
-3.64
171.47
-2.17%

Why Are Neovasc Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?

byVandana Singh
September 16, 2021 2:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Neovasc Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?
  • The FDA approved the Investigational Device Exemption for Neovasc Inc's (NASDAQ:NVCN) COSIRA-II IDE Clinical Trial regarding the Neovasc Reducer.
  • Related Content: Real-World Study Shows Neovasc's Reducer Is Safe, Efficacious In Patients With Refractory Angina
  • The Company remains on track to enroll the first patient in the U.S. trial by the end of 2021.
  • COSIRA-II is a randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer for patients suffering from refractory angina. 
  • The trial's primary endpoint is a change in exercise tolerance testing time between baseline and six-month follow-up. 
  • The will enroll approximately 380 patients.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: NVCN shares are up 2.85% at $0.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Why Neovasc Shares Could Move Meaningfully Higher As Path Through Litigation Becomes Clearer

4 Biomedical Stocks Canaccord Loves