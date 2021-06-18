Real World Study Shows Neovasc's Reducer Is Safe, Efficacious In Patients With Refractory Angina
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) has announced the publication of an article highlighting the long-term outcomes of patients suffering from refractory angina treated with the Neovasc Reducer system in the International Journal of Cardiology.
- The study dubbed RESOURCE is an observational, retrospective registry that includes 658 patients in Europe, the U.K., and Israel.
- The prespecified endpoints of the trial were the amelioration of anginal symptoms, evaluated with chest pain severity score and the rates of procedural success and complications.
- At a median follow-up of 502 days after Reducer implantation, 39.7% of patients improved by more than two pain score CCS classes (primary endpoint) and 76% by more than one class.
- The procedure was safe, and success was achieved in 96.7% of attempts.
- No cases of intra- or periprocedural death, myocardial infarction, or cardiac tamponade were observed.
- No patient required bailout conversion to open surgery.
- The Reducer is a CE-marked device for refractory angina that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies.
- Reducer is not approved in the U.S.
