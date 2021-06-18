 Skip to main content

Real World Study Shows Neovasc's Reducer Is Safe, Efficacious In Patients With Refractory Angina

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Real World Study Shows Neovasc's Reducer Is Safe, Efficacious In Patients With Refractory Angina
  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCNhas announced the publication of an article highlighting the long-term outcomes of patients suffering from refractory angina treated with the Neovasc Reducer system in the International Journal of Cardiology.
  • The study dubbed RESOURCE is an observational, retrospective registry that includes 658 patients in Europe, the U.K., and Israel. 
  • The prespecified endpoints of the trial were the amelioration of anginal symptoms, evaluated with chest pain severity score and the rates of procedural success and complications.
  • At a median follow-up of 502 days after Reducer implantation, 39.7% of patients improved by more than two pain score CCS classes (primary endpoint) and 76% by more than one class. 
  • The procedure was safe, and success was achieved in 96.7% of attempts. 
  • No cases of intra- or periprocedural death, myocardial infarction, or cardiac tamponade were observed. 
  • No patient required bailout conversion to open surgery.
  • The Reducer is a CE-marked device for refractory angina that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. 
  • Reducer is not approved in the U.S.
  • Price Action: NVCN shares are up 0.40% at $0.92 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

