Luokung Shares Jump As eMapgo Partners Microsoft For Autonomous Driving Services
- Luokung Technology Corp's (NASDAQ:LKCO) affiliate eMapgo Technology (Beijing) Co, Ltd (EMG) collaborated with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to launch autonomous driving services for automakers.
- EMG will work with Microsoft in China to provide auto manufacturers with the collection, storage, analysis, management, and simulation testing of autonomous driving data.
- EMG has already obtained service contracts from a European car manufacturer and a U.S. car manufacturer.
- EMG's core competencies in LBS (interactive location-based services) and HD Maps (high-definition maps) are an ideal fit with Microsoft's considerable advantages in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, elastic computing, and mixed reality, Chair and CEO Xuesong Song said.
- Price Action: LKCO shares traded higher by 25.2% at $1.68 on the last check Thursday.
