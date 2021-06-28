Luokung Forges Autonomous-Driving Data Partnership With Global Auto Manufacturer, Auto Parts Supplier
- Chinese Spatial-Temporal intelligent big data, interactive location-based services, and High Definition map provider Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) and a global auto manufacturer collaborated for China's autonomous-driving data collection and data management.
- Luokung's subsidiary eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) Co. (EMG) has begun implementing these services.
- EMG also collaborated with another international auto parts supplier headquartered in Europe for autonomous driving simulation testing and data management platform projects.
- Price action: LKCO shares traded higher by 7.57% at $2.70 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
