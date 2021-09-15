fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.79
372.47
+ 0.74%
BTC/USD
+ 2022.93
48048.17
+ 4.4%
DIA
+ 2.41
344.06
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 3.70
440.47
+ 0.83%
TLT
-0.53
151.64
-0.35%
GLD
-1.00
169.82
-0.59%

Why Did Callaway Stock Rally Today?

byTyler Bundy
September 15, 2021 4:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Did Callaway Stock Rally Today?

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) shares are trading higher Wednesday, possibly after the company announced the proposed public offering of three million shares of its common stock by PEP TG Investments LP.

Callaway Golf was up 11.05% at $30.04 at last check Wednesday.

Callaway Golf Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to have bounced off support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock is falling and looks to be getting squeezed between the highs and the lows. A break of support or resistance could push the stock further in the same direction.
  • The stock was rejected at the 50-day moving average (green) Wednesday and unable to cross above, but the stock crossed above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is possibly seeing sentiment turn bullish.
  • The 50-day moving average may act as resistance, the 200-day moving average may act as support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed higher and crossed above the middle line Wednesday, sitting at 55. The RSI shows there’s now more buying pressure than selling pressure in the stock.

See Also: PEP TG Investments To Sell 3M Shares In Callaway Golf

elydaily9-15-21.png

What’s Next For Callaway?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock move higher up toward pattern resistance. Bulls would then like to see a strong above-average volume move breaking out of the pattern.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall lower and drop below the pattern support. If pattern support is broken the stock may see a further bearish push.

Photo by Splash Cam on Unsplash

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Offerings Sports Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

3 Outdoor Stocks To Watch For Summer 2020

3 Outdoor Stocks To Watch For Summer 2020

People are chomping at the bit to finally get outside after months of hunkering down during quarantine. One saving grace for many was the fact that the nationwide lockdown from work, school, and general public activity took place during the cooler months of late winter and spring. read more

Nikexit? SunTrust Sees Nike's Surrender Of Golf Business As Bullish For Callaway

Microvast Continues To See Sky-High WalllStreetBets Interest — These Are The Other Top Trends

Microvast Continues To See Sky-High WalllStreetBets Interest — These Are The Other Top Trends

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more

6 Stocks To Watch Following Tiger Woods' Masters Comeback