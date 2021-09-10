fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
379.47
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-372.10
46023.04
-0.8%
DIA
+ 0.09
349.22
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.05
448.93
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.72
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
168.05
-0.01%

This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

byRachit Vats
September 10, 2021 6:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

Iridium Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ:IRDM) sharp subscriber growth over the past four years has caught the popular money manager Cathie Wood’s attention and despite the satellite communications provider’s recent annual loss, the stock has fetched handsome returns over the years.

Iridium’s subscribers grew to nearly 1.48 million in 2020, a CAGR growth of about 12% since 2016. The company reported a narrower net loss of $56.1 million in 2020, compared with $162 million a year ago. Revenue climbed to $583.4 million in 2020, a CAGR growth of 6.11% since 2016.

Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest has piled up 12.3 million shares — worth $578 million —  via three of its active exchange-traded funds — namely, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) and the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX). 

Iridium ranks third and fifth in ARKX and ARKQ’s portfolio of thirty-six and forty stocks, respectively. It ranks twenty-third in ARKQ’s portfolio of forty-eight stocks. 

After months of buying shares in the McLean, Virginia-based Iridium, Ark Invest booked some profit with two-straight sales this week as shares traded up more than 15% following rumors that Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPhone will use a satellite connection to enable emergency calls and texts where cell service is not available.

The New York-based investment firm has sold 86,447 shares in Iridium so far this week. 

See Also: Apple's Plans With Bringing Satellite Capabilities in iPhone Related To Emergency Reporting Features

How The Returns Stack Up: Since 2006, the stock seen as a rival to Globalstar Inc (NYSE:GSAT), has fetched stellar returns topping those of Apple, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Iridium has fetched 21% return so far this year and is up from $6.94 a share in September 2016 to $46.91 as of Thursday’s close, a return of 529.66%.

Apple shares have fetched 19.06% returns so far this year and the stock is up from $25.78 a share in September 2016 to $154.07 as of Thursday’s close, a return of 436.27%.

Netflix shares have fetched about 14.28% returns so far this year and the stock is up from $99.48 a share in September 2016 to $597.54 as of Thursday’s close, a return of 500.66%.

Amazon shares have fetched 9.34% gains so far this year and the stock is up from $778.52 a share in 2016 to $3,484.16, a return of 347.5%.

Photo: Courtesy of Iridium

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Ark Sells $43.7M In Tesla While Cathie Wood Likens Elon Musk Company To Apple

Ark Sells $43.7M In Tesla While Cathie Wood Likens Elon Musk Company To Apple

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest sold some of the shares in the electric vehicle maker months after setting a steep price target on the stock as the investment management firm re-balances its portfolio. read more
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Genius Sports And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: read more
Could Ford's New Hire Who Once Worked At Apple And Tesla Help The Stock Reverse Back Up?

Could Ford's New Hire Who Once Worked At Apple And Tesla Help The Stock Reverse Back Up?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher Wednesday, most likely moving in reaction to the announcement made Sept. 8 stating the company hired Doug Field as chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, reporting to President and C read more
What's Next For Globalstar's Stock Amid Apple Rumor?

What's Next For Globalstar's Stock Amid Apple Rumor?

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares are skyrocketing higher Wednesday after a FFC permit has been circulating with traders. read more