Apple's Plans With Bringing Satellite Capabilities in iPhone Related To Emergency Reporting Features: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 10:08pm   Comments
Apple's Plans With Bringing Satellite Capabilities in iPhone Related To Emergency Reporting Features: Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s plans to bring satellite capabilities in future iPhones will be limited to emergency situations, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is developing at least two emergency features that will rely on satellite networks and allow users to send texts to first responders during crises in areas that don't have cellular coverage. 

Apple has been working on satellite technology since at least 2017, as per the report.

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a note over the weekend said that Apple could partner with Globalstar Inc (NYSE: GSAT) to bring satellite communication connectivity to the upcoming iPhone 13 models.

Globalstar shares skyrocketed on the news, closing 64.34% higher at $2.35 on Monday. 

What Are The Features: The Emergency Message via Satellite feature will reportedly allow users to send text messages over a satellite network when there’s no cell signal available. That feature will be integrated into the Messages app as a third option alongside the standard SMS and iMessage, as per Bloomberg.

The second feature is said to be a tool to report major emergencies, such as plane crashes and sinking ships. 

The texting-via-satellite tool would restrict messages to a shorter length and automatically push through to an emergency contact’s phone even when the do-not-disturb setting is on. The service may eventually be able to handle some phone calls too. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed 3.04% higher at $153.12 on Monday.

Posted-In: iPhone iPhone 13 Satellite Communications satellites

