fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
372.42
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 446.06
47289.93
+ 0.95%
DIA
+ 0.05
352.11
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
446.20
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.45
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
167.65
+ 0.01%

Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday

byRachit Vats
August 27, 2021 5:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday piled up yet more shares in the Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD), its third straight buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform after months of trimming its exposure in the Chinese company.

The popular money managing firm bought 59,300 shares — estimated to be worth $5.68 million — in Pinduoduo via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

PDD shares, which have fallen 46% so far this year, closed 2% lower at $95.86 on Thursday. 

Including the latest buy, ARKF has piled up 145,124 shares in three straight trades this week alone. 

The New York-based investment firm had in early August sold all the shares that it held in Pinduoduo via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) while still retaining shares via ARKF.

Ahead of Thursday’s trade, ARKF held 499,887 shares — worth $48.9 million — in Pinduoduo. Besides ARKF, no other ETF currently holds shares in the company. 

See Also: Netflix, Pfizer, Coinbase, Pinduoduo, JD, Meituan — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Wednesday

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Thursday:

  • Bought 173,579 shares — estimated to be worth about $8.22 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:  PFE) on the dip. Shares of the pharma company closed 0.27% lower at $47.38 on Thursday.
  • Snapped up 7,054 shares — estimated to be worth $1.75 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange company closed 3.21% lower at $248.54 on Thursday.
  • Sold 21,732 shares — estimated to be worth about $5.69 million— in Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). Square shares slipped 2% on Thursday to close at $262.13.
  • Sold 131 shares — estimated to be worth about $372,362 — Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) on the day shares closed 0.58% lower at $2,842.46. 
  • Shed 46,900 shares — estimated to be worth about $7.75 million — in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) on the day when shares closed 2.28% lower at $165.24. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Further Trims Stakes In Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo Amid Heightened Concerns Over US-China Trade

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

DraftKings, Pfizer, Coinbase, Alibaba, Square, Pinduoduo — How Cathie Wood's Ark Played The Stock Market On Tuesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday snapped up 1.07 million shares —estimated to be worth $60.6 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). read more

Ark Buys More Coinbase As Cathie Wood Speaks At Bitcoin Conference; Also Loads Up On DraftKings, Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 76,562 shares, estimated to be worth about $17.67 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the popular investor spoke at the highly anticipated "The B Word" conference. read more

Bitcoin Crashing Below $30K Not Enough To Deter Cathie Wood — Ark Adds Another $31M In Coinbase, $3.4M In GBTC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management is ramping up cryptocurrency play even as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price plummeted read more

Cathie Wood Buys Another $50M In Bitcoin-Play Coinbase, Trims Nvdia Further

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 69,172 shares, estimated to be worth about $15.5 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange closed 2.31% lower at $224.63 on Thursday. read more