General Motors: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) decreased 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 494.00% over the past year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $34,167,000,000 rose by 103.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,110,000,000.

Outlook

General Motors sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $5.40-$6.40 and adjusted EBIT of $11.5 billion-$13.5 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nxu2wobf

Price Action

52-week high: $64.30

52-week low: $24.82

Price action over last quarter: down 3.42%

Company Description

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company remains the market leader in the U.S. with 17.3% share in 2020. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.