Viant Technology Stock Gains On BofA Upgrade To Buy, Sees 88% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
July 30, 2021 11:06 am
Viant Technology Stock Gains On BofA Upgrade To Buy, Sees 88% Upside
  • BofA analyst Nat Schindler upgraded Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) to Buy from Neutral with a $30 price target, implying an 87.7% upside.
  • Schindler cites the company's position as one of the smaller software names in a high-growth industry undergoing massive changes.
  • He believes in the phase-out of third-party cookies.
  • For now, Viant's solution is one of the very few solutions that has been outperforming in cookieless environments, he added.
  • Price action: DSP shares traded higher by 10.7% at $17.70 on the last check Friday.

