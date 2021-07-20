fbpx

Former NYSE Trader David Green: 'I Want To Buy AMC,' Thinks It's Going To Rise

byAaron Bry
July 20, 2021 3:38 pm
Former NYSE Trader David Green: 'I Want To Buy AMC,' Thinks It's Going To Rise

Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Tuesday morning. The stock opened slightly up, around $35 a share, and continued to climb throughout the trading day, rising more than 20% to around $42 a share.

Green pointed out the strong trend in AMC’s stock, including that he was looking at the $40 calls.

“I want to buy AMC,” Green said. “I think it’s going to $40.”

Green said this about AMC around 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. The stock continued to rise toward his $40 price target, with AMC trading around $42 a share at press time.

"Live Trading With David Green" is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open. The show airs Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. ET on BenzingaTV.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Green also discussed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), saying he doesn’t love the stock at current levels, but that he thinks Nvidia is a great company and compared it to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

“If Nvidia goes down significantly, it’s a buy,” Green said.

Green also spoke about Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON), Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ).

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

Watch the full episode in the clip below, or click here to watch.

About The Show:
Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 a.m. ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.

About The Host:
David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman. To learn more about the course, click here or follow it on Facebook.

