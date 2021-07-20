Former NYSE Trader David Green: 'I Want To Buy AMC,' Thinks It's Going To Rise

Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Tuesday morning. The stock opened slightly up, around $35 a share, and continued to climb throughout the trading day, rising more than 20% to around $42 a share.

Green pointed out the strong trend in AMC’s stock, including that he was looking at the $40 calls.

“I want to buy AMC,” Green said. “I think it’s going to $40.”

Green said this about AMC around 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. The stock continued to rise toward his $40 price target, with AMC trading around $42 a share at press time.

"Live Trading With David Green" is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

Green also discussed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), saying he doesn’t love the stock at current levels, but that he thinks Nvidia is a great company and compared it to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

“If Nvidia goes down significantly, it’s a buy,” Green said.

Green also spoke about Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON), Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ).

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

