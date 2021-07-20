Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, followed by GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S& 500 ETF remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,114 mentions, while video game retailer GameStop was a distant second with 206 mentions during the last 24 hours, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment took the third and fourth spots, having attracted 188 and 151 mentions, respectively.

The other stocks that are trending on the forum include medical insurance technology company Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Why It Matters: Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust closed more than 1% lower on Monday following the sell-off in the U.S. stock markets amid worries that a rebound in COVID-19 cases could derail the global economic recovery.

Nvidia is seeing increased interest from retail investors. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis from Tuesday. Nvidia had announced a four-for-one split of its common stock in May.

Moderna’s shares extended gains to a fourth straight day on Monday and also hit an all-time high of $317.88 intraday. The biotechnology company’s shares are set to join the S&P 500 Index ahead of the market open on Wednesday.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 1.5% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $424.97, but rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $425.74.

GameStop shares closed 2.6% higher in the regular trading session at $173.49, but declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $173.09.

Nvidia shares closed 3.4% higher in the regular trading session at $751.19 and further rose more than 1% in the after-hours session to $758.80.

