What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
July 19, 2021 12:48 pm
NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher Monday, possibly as investors anticipate the stock trading on a split-adjusted basis.

On May 21, NVIDIA announced a four-for-one split of its common stock. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis tomorrow.

At the Game Developers Conference today, NVIDIA also demonstrated how developers can use NVIDIA Studio to create better looking games in a shorter period of time. NVIDIA also used GeForce RTX technologies on the Arm platform to show how advanced graphics can be extended to a broader, more power-efficient set of devices.

Price Action: NVIDIA has traded as high as $835 and as low as $391.08 over a 52-week period. It is up 44.73% year-to-date.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 3.7% at $753.43.

