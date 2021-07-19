Rock Trading Founder Began His Trading Career When Disney Stock Was At $13. Here's What He Thinks About The Market Now.
The founder of The Rock Trading (@The_RockTrading on Twitter) appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Mind Money Method" for an exclusive interview Monday.
The trader told Benzinga he spent most of his 20s climbing the corporate ladder. When he turned 30, his life took a turn and he began trading with the money he had saved, he said.
It was a great time to get involved in the market, he said: "Disney was trading at $13 at that time. I mean what does that tell you?"
See the full interview here:
Key Highlights:
- Selling pressure may be due to higher-than-expected inflation and the resurgence of COVID-19.
- The Rock Trading founder is bearish on the overall market right now.
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) has been trending toward overbought territory. It needs to consolidate, but it could trade up toward $450 or $475 by the end of the year.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) level to watch: $710.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) could trade down to $550 before making a "huge move" higher. He likes Tesla as a long-term investment.
- If IShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) falls below $200, it could signal further downside.
- His two favorite stocks are Fubotv Inc (NYSE:FUBO) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV). He said he will be "forever bullish" on Churchill Capital Corp IV. The special purpose acquisition company is set to hold its shareholder vote on its pending merger with Lucid Motors on July 22.
- At the end of each week, he tries to reduce his trading positions so that he is in 50% to 60% cash.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.