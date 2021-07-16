Is Now The Time To Buy Into Corsair Gaming, ContextLogic (Wish), Or Netflix?

These stocks saw high retail investor interest on social media at press time early Friday.

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR): On Thursday, the multinational gear and technology company's subsidiary Elgato announced the launch of “Facecam,” a Full HD 1080p60 webcam with an "all-glass studio-quality Prime lens."

Other than the webcam, the company also launched gaming gear. The new hardware will be available through Elgato and Corsair’s network of retailers and distributors around the world, as per a company statement.

CNBC host Jim Cramer in a tweet Thursday dubbed Corsair as a "big beneficiary" of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) foray into video games.

Corsair has established itself as a stonk and has been featured in WSB discussions since late last month. Since the year began, Corsair stock has fallen 16.4%.

On Thursday, Corsair shares rose nearly 1.1% in the after-hours session to $30.60 after closing the regular session 0.33% lower at $30.27.

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH): The e-commerce retailer does business under the brand Wish.

On Monday, ContextLogic appointed Farhang Kassaei, a former executive of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary Google, as its chief technology officer.

ContextLogic shares are down 44.7% since the year began. On Thursday the company’s shares closed 3.17% in the regular session at $10.09 and rose another almost 1.7% in the after-hours session to $10.26.

It continues to see high interest on the WallStreetBets forum and other social media.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC): On Thursday, the company trended on WSB as the second most discussed name behind the exchange-traded fund S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

On Thursday, Television host Jim Cramer noted that AMC stock had been on a downwards trend ever since CEO Adam Aron announced that the company would not issue any more shares.

"If you are a short seller, that was the moment to pounce," Cramer said — adding, the "memesters" are struggling to find the money to keep the stock propped up.

AMC was on a rebound after falling for four straight days. The stock has lost more than 50% of its worth since its June all-time high of $72.62.

On Thursday, AMC shares closed 7.72% higher at $36 in the regular session. On the same day, the company’s shares rose 5.83% higher in the after-hours session to $38.10. Since 2021 began, AMC shares have shot up 721.9%.

