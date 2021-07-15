 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jeff Bezos Will Fly To Space Alongside An 18-Year Old Physics Student
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2021 10:17pm   Comments
Share:
Jeff Bezos Will Fly To Space Alongside An 18-Year Old Physics Student

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Chair Jeff Bezos will fly onboard Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” spacecraft, and accompanying him would be an 18-year-old Physics student.

What Happened: Bezos-backed Blue Origin said in a statement that Oliver Daemen will be its first paying customer. 

As per the company, Daemen and Wally Funk, Age 82, would represent the youngest and oldest astronauts to travel to space on July 20.

Daemen takes the place of an anonymous winner of Blue Origin’s auction who has “chosen to fly on a future New Shepard mission due to scheduling conflicts,” as per the space tourism company.

Bezos will also be joined on the flight by his brother Mark Bezos.

Why It Matters: The anonymous person who was originally scheduled to fly with Bezos bid $28 million to fly on New Shepard.

Daemen’s father is the founder and CEO of the investment management firm Somerset Capital Partners Joes Daemen. 

Bezos was beaten to space by Sir Richard Branson, who flew onboard Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) Unity 22 spacecraft on July 11.

See Also: Billionaire Space Flight Turns Into Space Fight As Elon Musk, Blue Origin CEO Take Potshots At Richard Branson

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk who also heads SpaceX has booked a ticket with Virgin Galactic.

SpaceX is also scheduled to launch a private astronaut mission in September. 

Price Action: On Thursday, Amazon shares closed 1.37% lower at $3,631.20 in the regular session and fell another 0.21% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Richard Branson Hangs Out With Elon Musk Before Historic Spaceflight

Photo: Courtesy of Blue Origin

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Amazon, Uber-Backed Driverless Vehicle Startup Aurora Aims Public Listing $11B SPAC Merger
Amazon Wins Patent For Delivery Van Driven Drone Technology
Here's How The Success Of Disney+ Can Be Traced Back To MLB — And Ahead Of YouTube, Netflix
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Citi Upgrades AMD To Neutral, Increased Price Target Implies 8.5% Upside
Amazon Rolls Out Amazon HealthLake For Healthcare And Life Sciences Organizations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blue Origin Jeff Bezos New Shepard space tourism Space TravelNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com