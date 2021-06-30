This Kids Retail Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Kohl's, Five Below And Children's Place
For many years Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was known for being "Where Best Friends Are Made." Now, the St. Louis, Missouri-based kids retail company may have investors over the past year saying “Where Absurd Returns Are Made.”
Since June 2020, Build-A-Bear stock's one-year return has managed to beat some of the world’s most popular e-commerce, retail and department stores: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).
Build-A-Bear Workshop is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals. The company's merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, or are already pre-stuffed, with sounds that can be added.
Build-A-Bear also sells a wide range of clothing, shoes, accessories and other novelty items for stuffed animals.
As of Jan. 30, 2021, Build-A-Bear operated 354 stores, including 305 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and 49 stores in the UK, Ireland and China, as well as 71 franchised stores internationally.
Here's how the returns break down from June 2016 to the present:
Amazon is up from $2,758.82 a share to $3,448.14 for a return of 24.99%
Five Below is up from $106.91 a share to $196.67 for a return of 83.96%
- Children’s Place is up from $37.42 a share to $93.78 for a return of 150.61%
Kohl’s is up from $20.77 a share to $54.27 for a return of 161.29%
And finally, Build-A-Bear is up from $2.18 a share to $16.62 for a return of 662.39%
