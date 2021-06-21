Boeing And Cisco Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

U.S. Indices were trading sharply higher Monday as the market rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.75% to $338.78

(NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.75% to $338.78 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62% to $344.36

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.62% to $344.36 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.43% to $420.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday.

Elsewhere On The Street

