If You Had $10,000, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Right Now?

byHenry Khederian
June 16, 2021 11:16 am
If You Had $10,000, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or Dogecoin Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $10,000 to invest, would you put it on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) right now?

  • Bitcoin: 42.6%
  • Dogecoin: 57.4%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Bitcoin was trading at around $39,000 while Dogecoin was trading at 31 cents at the time of publication.

Benzinga reported this week that cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COIN) co-founder Fred Ehrsam feels that a “good meme” like Dogecoin should not be dismissed quickly as it could later manifest into more “concrete progress.”

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.

